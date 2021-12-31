State needs to create more supports for enterprises in post-Covid-19

Chairman of the Board of Management of the Fund of Entrepreneur for Community of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Huynh Van Minh speaks at the conference.



His proposal was released at the sixth conference of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front for the ninth term in Ho Chi Minh City. Former member of the Party Central Committee, former Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Huynh Dam; Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai; Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau also attended the conference.





Speaking at the conference, Mr. Minh said that the businesses, economy and people have never faced a tough time as the current period as the Covid-19 pandemic situation is unpredictable. Therefore, the authorities need to create favorable conditions and seek solutions of capital policies, interest rates and taxes, especially clear mechanisms and policies, to help enterprises and people recover their production and business activities. Besides, the Government and localities need to spend adequate land funds for large enterprises to build rental houses for workers, perform installment sales without interest for low-income employees.

By Dinh Ly- Translated by Huyen Huong