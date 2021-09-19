State agency, businesses extend support to HCMC in its fight against Covid-19

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau (2nd, L) receives a cash assistance of the Party Committee of the banking sector in HCMC . (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front on September 18 received a cash assistance of 1.759 billion (US$77,000), one ton of rice and 500 eggs from the Party Committee of People-Government-Party Bloc of HCMC; VND715 million (US$31.346) from the Party Committee of the banking sector in HCMC and VND1 billion (US$43,841) from the Saigon Agriculture Corporation (Sagri).



Speaking at the receiving event, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the banking sector in HCMC Nguyen Duc Lenh said that the industry will continue to coordinate with the local authorities in implementing infection prevention and control works, support the frontline forces and offer supporting policies of financial assistance to businesses affected by Covid-19.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau extended her heartfelt thanks to the State agencies and enterprises for gifting food, essential goods and cash assistance to support the municipal government in the fight against Covid-19 and returning to the new normal state.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh