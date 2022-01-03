State agencies, units gain advantages of digital transformation, technology

A resident is reading information on the "Group NNTT Area No.41" .

According to major Le Mai Thanh Phong of the local police department of the area No.41 in the quarter No.6 in Thu Duc City’s Hiep Binh Chanh Ward, a communication channel called "Group NNTT Area No.41" has been launched to provide Party's guidelines and policies, social information connected with everyday life, and receive opinions, questions and complaints of people with the participation of more than 400 residents in the area.



Besides, the People’s Committees of wards, Party organizations and units of districts have also established conversational groups and websites to manage and connect with residents, especially during the social distancing period.

A hotline between the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune in Hoc Mon District and seven mobile healthcare stations has been uninterrupted. Therefore, medical workers provided immediate treatment to patients, said Vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune, Nguyen Phuoc Thanh.

Party organizations and local authorities have gained advantages of social media platforms that have been used as a useful means in the administration and management in social works.

Deputy Head of the Urban Management Department of Nha Be District, Nguyen Van Hoc said that technology helps the department manage and supervise the situation of construction and urban order of the district.

Digital transformation and the application of technology not only play as a bridge linking cadres, state officials and residents but also they are essential tools in the administration and management in social works.

