Spike in Covid-19 cases prompts new preventative measures





The People's Committee in Ho Chi Minh City has just sent a document to departments and people's committees of districts and Thu Duc city on continuing to strictly implement measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic.

The municipal People's Committee requested the People's Committee in Thu Duc City and districts to call for residents’ unity and mobilize resources to fight the disease in the city.

Additionally, local administrations should take the initiative in the battle against Covid-19. At the same time, they should quickly apply diligent contact tracing and localized lockdowns with an effort to bring back areas at the epidemic alert level 3, and 4 to level 1.

Last but not least, local administrations ought to develop scenarios with consideration of possible ongoing and future epidemic situations in the locality. They should accelerate vaccination, especially the administration of the second dose by setting up mobile vaccination vehicles to give the vaccine to high-risk groups including elderly citizens and people with underlying diseases. local governments should use propaganda posters to increase city dwellers’ awareness of epidemic prevention and control.

Authorities in low-risk areas can ease regulation for production recovery and business activities.

In addition, district authorities must strictly control population migration, employees of businesses establishments to have appropriate management asking them to fill medical declarations.

The Department of Health must instruct hospitals to enhance supervision on those with symptoms of flu and severe pneumonia for early detection of suspected Covid-19 cases in the community to promptly isolate. Grassroots health care facilities’ capability must improve.

Finally, mobile medical stations must be set up in wards, in epidemic outbreaks, and areas with alert level 4 to help people access medical services soon. More doctors and nurses should be sent to work in health stations in wards and districts.

Medicine and treatment facilities were directed to strictly implement have separate routes for patients with normal diseases and Covid-19 patients, check patients' and visitors’ body temperature and ensure enough medical equipment. Patients and visitors were asked to follow Covid-19 regulations.

Districts must finalize the plan of setting up medical establishments including intensive care centers and field hospitals and invite people to get the second vaccine jab in vaccination points with a focus on high-risk groups who have not been vaccinated fully.

To ensure safety against the Covid-19 epidemic in export processing zones, industrial parks, enterprises with a large number of workers, and schools, the People's Committee requires establishments to maintain production and business activities in low-risk areas according to the principle of "safety to produce, production must be safe".

Related agencies must strengthen inspection of epidemic prevention and control at agencies, organizations, and businesses, especially at hospitals, production facilities, markets, supermarkets, railway stations, airports, bus stations which were asked to regularly update their Covid-19 status on the Map of Safe Coexistence with Covid-19.

Health experts warned those fully vaccinated to remain vigilant and keep the 5K principle including wearing face masks and avoiding crowded places to reduce the possibility of infection because many fully vaccinated people have been complacent and neglect the follow the Covid-19 regulations and self-discipline so as to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health recorded 11,132 new Covid-19 cases in Vietnam on Tuesday, together with 1,034 recoveries and 167 deaths. Ho Chi Minh City registered 1,204 of the domestic infections. The latest transmissions, including six imported and 11,126 local cases, were reported in 61 provinces and cities.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong