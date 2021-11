Solutions to ensure dual goal of HCMC

The Southern Institute of Social Sciences surveyed businesses to have a quick assessment of the first stage of the economic recovery and development process in HCMC. Thereby, it also promptly reflects basic and urgent issues from reality and provides policy feedback in a specific way.HCMC has issued a set of criteria, including ten groups, to assess safety standards in Covid-19 prevention at production facilities. The government also issued many policies to support businesses to overcome difficulties. These are necessary actions for businesses to recover and develop. However, many enterprises evaluate that, in reality, many criteria have low feasibility.Specifically, the issues include negative Covid-19 test before going to work; the density of 4 square meters per worker and a distance of 2 meters per employee at the workplace; having a contract with a medical unit or a full-time medical staff or the three-on-site model; controlling the circulation and accommodation of workers. The above requirements have caused production costs to hike too much, or these requirements are hard to meet in practice. At the same time, they reflect the safe approach but pay little attention to production efficiency and the actual conditions of enterprises when applying these criteria.Regarding the effectiveness of support policies, most enterprises said that supports in terms of biological products and disease control, such as the import of Covid-19 vaccines, testing equipment, self-testing and recognition of test results, medical declaration, green channel establishment, and supply chain, are not highly effective. Especially, most businesses in HCMC are seriously affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but only nearly 17 percent of them have received financial support. Moreover, the above supports can only solve immediate difficulties, while businesses need new loans to invest in the recovery and development phases.In general, enterprises encounter difficulties, ranging from pandemic prevention to input factors, such as capital, labor, raw materials, supply chain, to conditions on production organization and market. The most difficult problem for enterprises currently is the increase in production costs due to measures to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as obstacles in inter-provincial transportation of goods and labor shortage.The Covid-19 pandemic is a special situation that must apply pandemic prevention measures simultaneously and ensure the operation of the social economy. It requires special attention on improving the coordination, management, and administration abilities of State management agencies to safely adapt to Covid-19, recover, and develop the social economy.