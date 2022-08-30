Social housing project starts works in District 7, HCMC

At groundbreaking ceremony for MR1 social housing project

The project will be built in an area of nearly 7,000 square meters in the 14.46-hectare complex under Tan Thuan Tay Residential Area Project in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.

After the project is completed, it will provide 712 social housing apartments with full of utilities.Leaders of the Ministry of Construction, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Tran Hoang Quan, representatives of municipal departments, agencies and leaders of the Party’s Committee and People’s Committee of District 7 attended the ceremony.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong