Sixth meeting of 10th tenure People’s Council of HCMC opens

At the three-day meeting, the delegates will listen to reports of the Municipal People’s Committee on the socio-economy situation in the first six months of 2022 and missions, and solutions in the second half of the year; consider some reports of the HCMC People’s Committee.
Of which, there will be reports related to public investment planning, school fees at all levels, attraction policies and support for staff working at commune-level agencies.
Notably, the delegates will perform thematic supervision on the implementation of Resolution No. 54/2017 of the National Assembly on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of the southern metropolis.
At the meeting, the standing board of the HCMC People’s Council will also give assessments on proposals of HCMC’s People’s Committee’s voters at the previous meetings. In addition, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will also announce the participation in government building activities in the first half of 2022.
Besides, the delegates shall listen to reports of the People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City, the HCMC People's Procuracy on the missions in the first six months of the year; report on results implementation in the academic year 2021-2022 and preparation for the new school year of 2022-2023.
At the meeting, there will be also a question and answer session and personnel work of the Municipal People’s Committee.
