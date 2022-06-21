SGGP Newspaper wins nine prizes at HCMC Press Awards 2022

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The newspaper received two first prizes, two second prizes, three third prizes and two encouragement prizes in the categories of political commentary, investigation and documentary, interview and group work.



The award ceremony of the 40th HCMC Press Awards was held at the HCMC Television’s Theater on June 21 by the HCMC Journalists Association.





Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (6th ,R) and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (7th, R) offers awards to journalists. (Photo: SGGP) The event was attended by Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, Deputy head of the HCMC’s Standing Office of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission Nguyen Huu Viet.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's reporters receive awards. (Photo: SGGP)



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai honored and sent his best wishes to all reporters and journalists who have been contributing to Vietnamese Journalism.

He highlighted the city’s press agencies that have maintained their role as the official, trustworthy media channel of the Party, State and municipal government, and provide update, accurate, and prompt information about the Party guidelines and State policy, concerned issues in various fields of economy, policy, society and day-to-day life to the people, especially during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

A singing performance by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's journalists at the award ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

He hoped journalists will continue to support the municipal government and promote the tradition of the Vietnamese revolutionary press to perform appropriate duties.

Organizers said they received more than 200 entries in various genres from 15 press agencies that reflected issues of public concern, the implementation of resolutions of the all-level National Party Congresses, solidarity in the fight against Covid-19, smart and creative city, typical examples.

The organization board awarded 65 prizes to excellent articles, including five first prizes, 14 second prizes, 21 third prizes and 25 encouragement prizes.

On this occasion, the Propaganda and Training Board of the City Party Committee and the HCMC Journalists Association offered presents to authors of 13 articles making outstanding contributions to the city’s development of 13 Central press agencies in HCMC.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau (R) present an award to journalist Hoai Nam of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP) Journalists of Thai Phuong (L), Hoai Nam (C) and Thu Huong of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper win the category of group work. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh