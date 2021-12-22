SGGP Newspaper receives readers’ information about Covid-19 treatment

Healthcare workers give bags of drugs to Covid-19 patients in HCMC.

According to the HCMC Department of Health, healthcare facilities have made every effort in giving medical examinations and offering bags of medicine for Covid-19 treatment as infections spike.

Under the Government’s resolution No. 128/NQ-CP on the Interim Regulation on safe and flexible adaptation and effective control over the Covid-19 pandemic, the city’s health sector has continued to carry out advanced measures to improve the medical system protecting people during the pandemic.

Healthcare workers of the Nguyen Cu Trinh Ward in District 1 prepare bags of drugs to provide to Covid-19 patients.

Due to the complicated and unpredictable developments of the Covid-19 pandemic with an increase in the number of newcases, the HCMC Department of Health has launched a program on allowing private healthcare units to offer treatment with payment options to Covid-19 patients.

However, the SGGP Newspaper has received a lot of complaints from readers that Covid-19 cases have not received adequate attention from the local authorities and healthcare units.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health has added antiviral drug Molnupiravir to the list of medicines used in treating Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms at home in a pilot program. But people are coping with the illegal sale of the drug with price gouging.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh