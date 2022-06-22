SGGP Newspaper launches writing contest on raising Vietnamese people’s value

Standing deputy Editor-in-chief of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Thanh Loi speaks at the launching ceremony.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Standing deputy Editor-in-chief of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Thanh Loi said that apart from reportage and narrative writing, the other journalism genres including note-talking, interview, and reflection are available within the contest.

Two first prizes each will comprise of VND40 million ($1,728) and a camera Canon worth VND30 million ($1,297), two second prizes each will include VND20 million (US$864) and a camera Canon worth VND20 million (US$864); three third prizes each will have VND15 million (US$648) and a camera Canon priced VND15 million (US$648); and ten encouragement prizes each will comprise of VND5 million (US$216) and one printing machine Canon.



Following the success of the Good people-Good deed reportage contest in 2020- 2022, the “Vietnamese Values Shine” writing contest aims at encouraging reportage writers to have stories about the individuals and collectives voluntarily contributing meaningful works in all fields of the society, the propaganda and enhancement of Vietnamese products and values.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong