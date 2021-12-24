SGGP Newspaper launches Green Consumption Campaign 2021

Hot girl Phuong Min buys goods at a Co.opMart supermarket

Green Consumption Campaign is an annual program organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in collaboration with Saigon Co.op. Officially launched in 2010, Green Consumption Campaign is considered as an environmental activity on the first modern retail system in Vietnam.

The goal of the campaign is to encourage the community to prioritize factors determining environmental responsibility, consume products of businesses that have performed well environmental protection, and the quality of community life.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Ngoc Anh affirmed that, after 12 years of continuous implementation, the Green Consumption Campaign has proved its effectiveness when it has established a new consumption habit in society that is compatible with the safeguard of the environment for the present and the next generations.

At the same time, the Green Consumption Campaign also connected with the Earth Hour Campaign to form the largest chain of environmental activities in Vietnam. This is also the largest and most exclusive environmental campaign in the country organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

In 2021, due to the complicated situation of the Covid-19 epidemic, the 12th Green Consumption Campaign, which is held periodically in June every year, has been held at the end of the year with the goal of "Contributing to creating a vibrant atmosphere, optimistic shopping spirit, and welcoming a peaceful and green spring together".

Participants at the launching ceremonny show their advocation to the campaign Talking about this issue, Deputy General Director of Saigon Co.op Tran Lam Hong emphasized the Green Consumption Campaign in 2021 will focus on specific projects, including the project to strengthen communication through newspapers and media on social networks.

More than 80,000 volunteers of Vietnam Earth Hour Page, 4,500 volunteers of Green Consumption Page and more than 1,000 online and offline volunteers registered to attend this year.

The campaign organizers want to convey the message "Green spring - Healthy Tet - Peaceful life". Volunteers will be supported or created by themselves how to build and convey ideas to call friends and relatives to deploy solutions to protect the environment.

Launching the contest "Green spring - Healthy Tet - Peaceful life", the program organizers will focus on launching a photo and clip contest about green living activities such as getting rid of plastic bags at supermarkets, planting trees, using personal water bottles. In particular, the new project Green Ambassador implemented for the first time will honor and mark thousands of customers at Co.opmart supermarket to become green ambassadors who choose to buy products of businesses that do well in environmental work.

Deputy General Director of Saigon Co.op Tran Lam Hong said, from now until February 9, 2022, the supermarket chains, stores, and commercial centers of Saigon Co.op simultaneously will offer the promotion to support the campaign. Saigon Co.op will develop policies to promote commodities of enterprises performing well in environmental protection and encourage customers to use environmentally-friendly bags.

So far, this year's Green Consumption Campaign has received the enthusiastic participation of tens of thousands of volunteers across the country. More than 5 million consumers have bought green products at Co.opmart, Co.opFood, Co.opXtra to advocate the program.

The program's ambassador, hot girl Phuong Min , a familiar face of the Facebook, TikTok social networking community, said that she really liked the online green handbook project because through this project, it is possible to apply a variety of modern new interactive channels such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook to build green product evaluation content, contributing to spreading the campaign's message to the community.

Also within the framework of the launching ceremony of the Green Consumption Campaign 2021, the Shopping Marathon program attracted many participants in shopping competitions, including green products. The contest has contributed to enriching activities related to environmental protection, calling for people to participate in the implementation through the selection of green consumer products, which are both beneficial to health and the environment.

By Minh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan