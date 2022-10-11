Seventh session of 10th tenure of People's Council of HCMC opens

The seventh session of the 10th tenure of the People's Council of HCMC opens on October 11.

The meeting was chaired by Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le with the participation of Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC.



Speaking at the meeting, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le recognized initial results and positive signs in the sectors after a year of implementation of resolution 5 on the plan and strategy of prevention and control of the pandemic and economic recovery issued by the HCMC Party Executive Committee.

According to the socio-economic situation report in the first nine months of the year, the city recorded a 9.71 percent year-on-year growth in the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) and a 5.5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019. The city’s total budget revenue rose 27.69 percent compared to the same period last year equivalent to VND349,900 billion (US$14.7 billion), reaching 90.52 percent of the set target, up 21.8 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

The city has continued to well control the Covid-19 pandemic, improve the operation of grass-root medical facilities, ensure sustainable poverty reduction, social security activities and national defense and security, organize many literature, arts and cultural events, and strengthen diplomatic tasks.

The Standing Committee of the People's Council organized 15 inspection delegations with 90 inspection visits and a re-inspection, an explanation of the implementation results of the law on public investment, 10 'Citizens Ask – Government Answers' sessions, 10 dialogues with the municipal government, five meetings with young people, female officials, workers, children and businesses in different sectors.

The socio-economic forecast in the last three months shows challenges due to the slowdown of global economic recovery resulting from the tense political situation and pandemic. The Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) is still lower than expected.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le emphasized that this session’s contents aim to continue to implement the Party’s guidelines, State’s legal policies, and the National Assembly’s Resolution 54 on piloting specific mechanisms for HCMC. These guidelines and policies will be developed into mechanisms and legal basis for the city to complete targets for 2022.

HCMC People’s Council deputies will discuss draft resolutions on support tuition fees for preschool children, public and non-public high school students, and continuing education students in HCMC in the 2022-2023 period; tuition fees for public kindergarten and high school levels from the academic year 2022-2023 and in the next years under Decree No.81/2021/ND-CP dated August 27, 2021, of the Government on the policy of exemption and reduction of university tuition fees, support for study expenses.

The delegates will consider investment policy and adjustment of investment policy for public investment projects; adjustments of medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period and 2022, plan for adjusting state budget estimate in 2022, the State budget allocation of recurrent expenditure estimates and investment policy for important and urgent projects in the city.

