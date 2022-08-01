Serious congestion at An Suong – An Lac station on 1st day of e-toll collection

As the electronic toll collection (ETC) was implemented, means of transportation from An Suong intersection to An Suong – An Lac tollbooth got congested and waited in seven-kilometer length. On the opposite side, vehicles also got in line along over three kilometers causing serious congestion.



As soon as the ETC service was officially put into operation, the An Suong – An Lac toll station has deployed ten booths, comprising 8 automatic and two manual ones for two ways. However, by 10:00 a.m., the tollgate had to add two more booths to perform the manual toll collection to reduce pressure on vehicles.



Vehicles without ETC cards also traveled to automatic toll booths so many staff had to collect the fee manually.



In order to ensure smooth traffic, Director of Idico Infrastructure Development Investment Joint Stock Company Le Quoc Dat said that as the main investor of the toll station, the company had asked the HCMC Department of Transport to allow it to open more manual toll booths serving vehicles without ETC cards.



It is confirmed on the toll collection system that there has been over 55 percent of vehicles tagging ETC cards traveling through the station.





Some photos at An Suong – An Lac toll station this morning:





By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong