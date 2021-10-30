Scheme of automobile toll collection in downtown HCMC continues to be proposed

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Accordingly, the non-stop electronic toll collection system will have an operating center connecting the gates to handle information and manage the toll collection.

The study and project performance will be paid by the investor- ITD.According to the proposal, the toll gates will be placed on roads heading to District 1, 3 including Hoang Sa Street along Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe Canal to the intersection of Nguyen Phuc Nguyen- Cach Mang Thang Tam – Ba Thang Hai – Le Hong Phong – Ly Thai To – Nguyen Van Cu – Vo Van Kiet – Ton Duc Thang streets while some other toll gates shall be installed in streets of Truong Son and Cong Hoa in Tan Binh District, which have braced for traffic congestion.The total investment of the project is estimated at VND2,274 billion (nearly US$100 million), including around VND478 billion (US$21 million) for the initial investment. The investor will self-arrange its capital to implement the project when the contract is signed.The Municipal Department of Transport requested the City Department of Planning and Investment to consult the HCMC People’s Committee on considering and guiding the ITD Corporation to submit the project proposal.Earlier, in 2010, the HCMC People’s Committee approved the proposal of ITD Corporation to implement 36 automatic toll gates in the surrounding streets of District 1 and District 3 and the neighboring areas with District 5 and District 10 with a total investment of VND1,200 billion (nearly US$53 million); however, the project could not be performed due to mixed opinions.In 2019, the HCMC Department of Transport also proposed the investment of 34 toll gates for automobiles going to the city center. The gates managed by the Urban Transport Management Center were estimated to have a total investment of around VND250 billion (nearly US$11 million) from the city budget but it has not been implemented yet.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong