Sales of flowers forecast to increase on Vietnamese Women’s Day

Sales of flowers double forecast to increase on Vietnamese Women’s Day

The Ho Thi Ky flower market, a big hub of floral shops in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 10, was more bustling than usual as the demand for flowers spiked on the special occasion. The prices of fresh flowers at Ho Thi Ky flower market and Dam Sen flower market on this occasion increased by about 15 percent-20 percent compared to normal days. Currently, roses are priced from VND170,000 - VND300,000 a bundle of 50 flowers.

Simultaneously, fresh fruit items wrapped in a heart shape, or decorated with flowers around, were also popular with customers. Fresh fruits fetched from VND 600,000 to VND 1.5 million a basket.

In particular, imported products that meet GlobalGap and Organic standards are quite attractive to buyers.

Notably, on this occasion, some new items such as stone lotus flowers are bundled into small fancy-looking baskets that are ordered by many customers. Each bundle of stone lotus flowers ranged from a few hundred thousand to several million Vietnam dong.

Flowers are displayed in supermarkets citywide Ms. Hong Ngoc, a customer who buys lotus flowers on Thanh Thai Street in District 10, said that pots of colorful lotus flowers are affordable, ranging from VND200,000 to VND300,000 a pot. Some flower shop owners confirmed that separately ordered pots had prices from VND3 million-VND4 million each. Besides, imported fresh flowers, Korean-style packages priced from VND 1 million-VND2 million a bundle were also ordered by many customers.

On the evening of the same day, MM Mega Market confirmed that the number of customers buying fresh flowers and gifts on the occasion of October 20 doubled compared to normal days. Fresh flower products such as Da Lat roses have prices ranging from VND150,000 to VND400,000 a pot, depending on the type.

Similarly, other supermarkets such as Co.opmart, BigC, and Go also welcomed more shoppers compared to normal days. Shoppers are interested in buying cosmetics and clothing of all kinds.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Anh Quan