Saigon Zoo & Botanical Garden has new personnel

Huynh Thu Thao is appointed to Chairwoman of Members' Council of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden Company Limited for the five-year tenure.



At the morning ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau also granted an appointment decision for the Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee for Huyng Van Phung, Head of Branch of Record and Archives Department of Ho Chi Minh City under the municipal Department of Home Affairs as a specialized member of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden Company Limited until the legal retirement age.

Huyng Van Phung (L) receives new appointment decision from Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau.



Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's o Committee Ngo Minh Chau believed that the new personnel would contribute to the further development of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden as well as help the zoo be back to its golden period.

Ms. Huynh Thu Thao, who was born in 1976 in Dong Thap Province, has a Master's degree in Law and the Certificate of Advanced Political Theory; meanwhile, Mr. Huynh Van Phung, born in 1965, from Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, who has the Bachelor of Laws, the Bachelor of Archives and Records Management and the Certificate of Advanced Political Theory.



According to Mr. Chau, the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden has been one of the oldest and most well-known zoos in the region and world for over 1.5 centuries. In the upcoming time, this place needs to be preserved and promoted the values of being historical and traditional.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong