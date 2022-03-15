Russia, HCMC keen on boosting cooperative relationships

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives newly-accredited Russian Consul General in HCMC Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich.

At the meeting, the City Party Chief expressed his sincere thanks for the sharing and support taken by Russia in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in HCMC.



He hoped Mr. Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich will continue to support and promote the cooperation relations between HCMC and Russian localities in fields of science, technology, and deepen the cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Russian Consul General in HCMC Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich said that Russia hopes to strengthen cooperation relations between localities of the two sides, especially HCMC. Russian businesses hope to travel to HCMC to boost cooperation relations.

He pledged to do his best to further promote relations between Russia and HCMC, and hoped to continue receiving support from the city’s leaders.

In the evening of March 11, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai also received Russian Consul General in HCMC Sadykov Timur Sirozhevich.

Mr. Mai hoped that the newly-accredited Russian Consul General will continue to follow his predecessor in enhancing cooperation relations between HCMC and Russian localities as well as tightening the cooperation between Russia and Vietnam.





By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh