RoK, important economic partner of HCMC

Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai joins a dialogue between HCMC leaders and Korean enterprises.



The economic achievements of both sides were thanks to the enterprise communities of the two countries. The city has overcome the toughest time of the Covid-19 pandemic and is implementing specific plans for the recovery process which is facing challenges. The city cannot successfully fulfill these plans without the consensus and cooperation of everyone, especially local and foreign business communities.Chairman Mai also shared the difficulties that enterprises have been facing during the past two years and hoped that Korean businesses and companies still find opportunities when Vietnam and the world step-by-step reopened in normalcy. The city is always ready for accompanying foreign enterprises communities in general and Korean ones in particular in the journey of development.At the dialogue, Chairman Mai and city departments' leaders listened to straight, practical, constructive ideas, and initials of Korean enterprises, creating trust and understanding between city authorities and the Korean enterprises' community so that the city can support foreign enterprises most effectively, especially Korean enterprises investing in the city.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong