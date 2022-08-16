RO water filter systems, scholarships given for needy pupils in HCMC

Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee and Honorary Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society offers gifts to pupils with difficult circumstances



Attending the ceremony was Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee and Honorary Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society.

The delegates cut ribbon to put a RO water filter system into usage at Binh Quoi Tay Primary School in Binh Thanh District.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society Tran Truong Son hands over the RO water filter system to Binh Quoi Tay Primary School in Binh Thanh District.



Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai reminded the touch period one year ago when HCMC fought against the Covid-19 pandemic. HCMC recorded numerous Covid-19 victims and around 32,400 children infected with Covid-19. Therefore, he believed that the water filter systems and those savings books are practically meaningful gifts, helping disadvantaged students in the new school year.

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society offered six RO water filter systems to schools in District 12 and the districts of Binh Thanh, Binh Chanh, Can Gio, Cu Chi and Nha Be. The total value is more than VND1.6 billion (US$68,600) sponsored by Ho Chi Minh City Lottery Company Limited.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong