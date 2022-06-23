Ring Road 3 to benefit the whole region: HCMC leader

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (2nd, L) meets voters in Hoc Mon District. (Photo: SGGP)

The voters expressed their concern over the education sector’s problems of textbook management, regulating history as a compulsory subject in high schools; reduction of petrol price; preventing and fighting corruption; inspection and supervision of the selection and appointment of cadres; moral education for young people; land in the plan failure areas; and upgrading roads.



Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP) Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le extended her sincere thanks to citizens for their opinions and suggestions on the city’s development.



She stressed that the approval for the construction project of Ring Road No.3 which will run through Hoc Mon with a section of 10 kilometers is not only a joy for the district, but also for HCMC and the country. If the project is implemented synchronously, it will facilitate the lives of people and activities in the whole region.

Regarding the implementation process of anti-flooding projects, construction of Xang canal and wastewater and drainage system on Do Van Day Street, she suggested that the Office of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies- the HCMC People’s Council needs to inform the municipal People’s Committee and delegate competent departments of these projects' progress to solve voters' requests.

Additionally, the upgrade project of a ring dike system to harness floodwater from the Sai Gon River was approved and listed in the medium-term public investment plan, she added.

