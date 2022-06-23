  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Ring Road 3 to benefit the whole region: HCMC leader

The HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies, including Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and Political Commissar of the HCMC High Command, major general Phan Van Xung, met voters in Hoc Mon District on June 22 after the third plenary session of the 15th NA.
Ring Road 3 to benefit the whole region: HCMC leader ảnh 1 Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (2nd, L) meets voters in Hoc Mon District. (Photo: SGGP)
The voters expressed their concern over the education sector’s problems of textbook management, regulating history as a compulsory subject in high schools; reduction of petrol price; preventing and fighting corruption; inspection and supervision of the selection and appointment of cadres; moral education for young people; land in the plan failure areas; and upgrading roads.
Ring Road 3 to benefit the whole region: HCMC leader ảnh 2 Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)
Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le extended her sincere thanks to citizens for their opinions and suggestions on the city’s development.
She stressed that the approval for the construction project of Ring Road No.3 which will run through Hoc Mon with a section of 10 kilometers is not only a joy for the district, but also for HCMC and the country. If the project is implemented synchronously, it will facilitate the lives of people and activities in the whole region.
Ring Road 3 to benefit the whole region: HCMC leader ảnh 3 A voter expresses his requests to NA deputies.
Regarding the implementation process of anti-flooding projects, construction of Xang canal and wastewater and drainage system on Do Van Day Street, she suggested that the Office of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies- the HCMC People’s Council needs to inform the municipal People’s Committee and delegate competent departments of these projects' progress to solve voters' requests.
Additionally, the upgrade project of a ring dike system to harness floodwater from the Sai Gon River was approved and listed in the medium-term public investment plan, she added.
Ring Road 3 to benefit the whole region: HCMC leader ảnh 4 A voters speaks at the meeitng.
Ring Road 3 to benefit the whole region: HCMC leader ảnh 5

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh

