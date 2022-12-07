Ring Road 3, key transport project of Ho Chi Minh City

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Head of the Steering Committee for the implementation of Ring Road 3, speaks at the working session.
Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee, leaders of departments, agencies, Thu Duc City and districts of Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon and Cu Chi attended the event.According to the report of the municipal Department of Transport which is the standing agency of the Steering Committee for key transport projects in HCMC, Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City has two component projects, comprising Ring Road No.3 section through Ho Chi Minh City, including Thay Thuoc canal stretch and the second component project consisting terms of compensation, support, resettlement works.
Director of the Municipal Department of Transport Tran Quang Lam said that investors of the component projects and specialized agencies had focused on and made their efforts in completing the approval procedures for setting up landmarks dedicated to site clearance and handed over these to localities to do next steps.
However, the approval progress for component projects was behind schedule as the project is a key one of the country with a large and complicated scale which would associate with different sectors.
Besides, regarding the pre-feasibility study report, it is important to receive opinions, ideas and agreements from agencies and units in the Central and localities to complete the documents and ensure the approval to be implemented under law.
Concerning the time of starting project works, Director of the HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority Luong Minh Phuc said that it would select the contractors and implement land revocation and site clearance after the HCMC People’s Committee approves the two-component projects to prepare for starting works in June 2023.
Regarding site clearance and land revocation, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Trung Truc said that the districts of Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon and Cu Chi had reviewed the legal documents and surveyed 100 percent of the works. In Thu Duc City, the documents have gained nearly 90 percent.
After hearing the reports and presentations of departments and localities, chairman Mai requested the city's functional agencies to review the opinions of ministries and the Central agencies, especially the opinions of the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on technical and technical economic criteria.
Besides, chairman Mai directed the departments, Thu Duc City and districts to have a detailed plan in accordance with each period. The Ring Road No.3 is an important project of the city. Therefore, site clearance, compensation and resettlement should be implemented properly so that affected people would be supported to stabilize their lives.
Speaking at the working session, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that the construction of Ring Road 3 is the most important political task of the city so relevant departments, localities and leaders, civil servants and employees should consider the project as their major task.
Additionally, chairman Mai also proposed the Department of Information and Communications make a communication plan for the Ring Road 3 project from now until the project is completed, especially providing information on the project for each household, organization and affected people whose land was recovered to reach a consensus.
On the same day, the HCMC People’s Committee approved two component projects of Ring Road 3 through Ho Chi Minh City. According to the plan, in December, the municipal People's Committee will also approve a plan for selecting contractors.