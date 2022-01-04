Rhythm of life in HCMC returns to normal

In the central area, many families and young people happily dressed in beautiful and exciting clothes on the double-decker bus to visit Notre Dame Cathedral, War Remnants Museum, Ben Thanh Market in District 1.

Resident Tran Ngoc Nga in Tan Binh District said that at the weekend, she often takes her two children to historical sites enjoying the bustling atmosphere at the beginning of the year.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is expanding intra-city and inter-provincial tourism, restoring all domestic tourism activities, ready to welcome international tourists.

From December 2021, a river bus route operating at night and a public bicycle service was officially opened in Ho Chi Minh City. This is a highlight for the city's tourism industry, which is enthusiastically welcomed by residents and tourists.

At the bicycle station on Le Loi Street in District 1, staff constantly instructs customers to swipe the code to borrow the car. Along the streets of District 1 and District 3, many people were riding bicycles around the city in small groups.

During the New Year holidays, commercial centers and supermarkets in District 1 and District 3 are crowded with people and tourists to visit and shop. Most people are aware of disease prevention and always adhere to 5K measures.



At Ho Chi Minh City Book Street in District 1, many young people and tourists came to buy books and take photos. Everyone wore masks and sanitized their hands before entering book stores or other venues.

At many public amusement parks such as Hoang Van Thu Park in Tan Binh District, Crescent Lake in District 7, Le Van Tam Park, a lot of people were exercising; worse, many people were negligent in complying with 5K.

Many people gathered at food and beverage shops at Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1, the area around Con Rua (Turtle) Lake in District 3 while others went for a walk on the first day of the year; however, lots of people took off their masks to eat and drink chatting in benches in flower gardens in the area.

Similarly, restaurants and bars along Pham Van Dong route from Go Vap District to Thu Duc City, To Ngoc Van Street in Thu Duc City, Hoang Sa Street in Binh Thanh District were packed with customers encroaching on the entire sidewalk. Some shops, tables and chairs arranged close together have not yet ensured a safe distance according to regulations.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan