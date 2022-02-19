Responsible department asks fuel distributors to prevent supply interruption

The Industry and Trade Department asks fuel distributors to prevent supply interruption



The Department has implemented solutions to ensure the stability of the petroleum market in the area for production, business, and city dwellers’ need.

The Department of Industry and Trade yesterday issued an urgent document, requesting the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, districts to direct functional forces to strengthen inspection and control of businesses to issue penalties on violators when detecting illegal acts of hoarding and other violations in business activity.

The Department ordered petrol dealers and retail stores in the area to continue to maintain operations, ensuring an adequate supply of petrol to meet people’s demand. They should send their reports to the Department of Industry and Trade if they face an interruption of petroleum supply so that the Department will have timely supplementation to ensure activities at petrol and oil retail stores.

Speculation, hoarding, selling unqualified petrol and oil, and other violations in petrol and oil trading activities are strictly prohibited. Violators will receive punishment according to the present regulations.

Additionally, it is necessary to organize the supervision of petroleum distribution, supply, and retail activities at their units. Penalties will be publicized on the mass media to deter others from committing the same violations.

The city's Department of Industry and Trade also suggested that relevant agencies report their difficulties and problems during the implementation. The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Ministry of Public Security will help them to remove the obstruction.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong also said that, because the supply of gasoline prices in the world has fluctuated lately, local wholesalers and distributors have committed to increased reserves and supply for the distributors according to the schedule and plan.

Petrol retail stores in the area strictly maintain operations, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of petrol for production and consumption.

For cases of local shortage of supply, the Department of Industry and Trade has requested key enterprises and petrol and oil distribution traders to supplement to keep the operation of retail petrol and oil stations.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Anh Quan