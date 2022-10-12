Resolution 54 on piloting mechanisms, policies for HCMC’s development extended

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Ms. Vu Thi Luu Mai, Deputy Chairwoman of the Committee of Finance and Budget of the NA, said that the implementation of Resolution 54 had achieved some important results, contributing to HCMC's rapid and sustainable development in the future.



“During five years of the implementation period, including two years under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has had a great impact, the resolution still achieved some good results. HCMC has shown its determination with a timely-deployed plan. The results of socioeconomic growth and development of HCMC were contributed by the implementation of Resolution 54. Specific policies on land management have contributed to speeding up the project implementation progress, ensuring the effectiveness of the implementation of the approved annual land-use plan, and creating resources for socio-economic development. Regulations on investment management, financial management, and State budget have helped to create an active and flexible mechanism, adding more resources in the implementation of HCMC’s socio-economic development plans," the representative of the examination agency noted.

Ms. Vu Thi Luu Mai, Deputy Chairwoman of the Committee of Finance and Budget of the NA, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



The Standing Committee of Finance and Budget agreed with the Government's proposal to extend the duration of Resolution 54 to the end of December 31, 2023. At the same time, the committee asked the Government to direct the evaluation and review of the pilot results, perfect the legal system on the mechanisms and policies piloted, and report to the NA.



The National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue proposed to continue to clarify the impact of some mechanisms and policies in the pilot process before studying and building general and large-scale policies.



The Standing Committee of the NA has agreed to submit to the NA for permission to extend the validation of Resolution No.54/2017/QH14 until the end of December 31, 2023, and include this content in the joint resolution of the fourth session," said Vice Chairman of the NA Nguyen Duc Hai.



Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan: A new resolution to submit to the NA has been prepared

Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



Currently, HCMC has prepared a new resolution to submit to the NA with expanded and more comprehensive content. HCMC wishes to receive the support and opinions of the Standing Committee of the NA, creating conditions for HCMC to develop and have more revenue sources to contribute much more to the country. Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, said that HCMC had prepared a new resolution to submit to the NA, explaining in detail the limitations in the implementation of Resolution 54.Currently, HCMC has prepared a new resolution to submit to the NA with expanded and more comprehensive content. HCMC wishes to receive the support and opinions of the Standing Committee of the NA, creating conditions for HCMC to develop and have more revenue sources to contribute much more to the country. Besides the achieved results, the Standing Committee of the Committee of Finance and Budget found that there are still some limitations and obstacles in the implementation of Resolution No.54, especially some policies related to land, finance, and state budget are still slow to implement. Some policies have not yet been implemented after five years.The Standing Committee of Finance and Budget agreed with the Government's proposal to extend the duration of Resolution 54 to the end of December 31, 2023. At the same time, the committee asked the Government to direct the evaluation and review of the pilot results, perfect the legal system on the mechanisms and policies piloted, and report to the NA.The National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue proposed to continue to clarify the impact of some mechanisms and policies in the pilot process before studying and building general and large-scale policies.The Standing Committee of the NA has agreed to submit to the NA for permission to extend the validation of Resolution No.54/2017/QH14 until the end of December 31, 2023, and include this content in the joint resolution of the fourth session," said Vice Chairman of the NA Nguyen Duc Hai.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan