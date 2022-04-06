The smoke and flame are detected from the 14th floor of To Ky Tower’s Block B

At 4 a.m. this morning, many people saw smoke and flame from the 14th floor of To Ky Tower’s Block B which was located in Trung My Tay Ward of District 12.

After receiving information, District 12's police and Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division urgently sent fire trucks and dozens of firefighters to the scene to stamp out the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other blocks.A few moments later, the blaze was extinguished. There was no report on fire-related death and injury, however, the flame burned many properties inside the apartment.Currently, the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong