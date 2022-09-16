Residents’ petitions must be promptly solved:Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council

At the working session

According to the Tan Binh District’s Police Department, the political security in the locality has been maintained in the first eight months. The district recorded 151 cases related to social order, including 32 cases of fraudulent activities using high technology to appropriate property; discovered 114 cases, prosecuted 53 cases and arrested 143 people. The situation of criminal activities and violations has a tendency to increase.



Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tan Binh District, Nguyen Ba Thanh said that the People’s Committees of the district and its wards have not got a backup budget for the implementation of urgent tasks of political security, social order, natural disaster and epidemic prevention and control since the implementation of the organization of urban government.

He proposed that the municipal People’s Committee suggest the Government assign the Ministry of Finance to give instructions for capital allocation for urgent tasks in accordance with the current situation.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the event.

Representatives of departments and agencies suggested the judicial units of Tan Binh District clarify problems related to receiving denunciations and documents from residents and launch solutions for ensuring political security, social order and safety, and fighting against crime.



Speaking at the meeting, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le highly appreciated Tan Binh District’s achievements in organizing urban administration in HCMC, including strict and effective organization of dialogues with residents.

She suggested the People’s Committee of Tan Binh District and judicial agencies in the district need to focus on a comprehensive evaluation of resolution 131, analyze and determine the causes of a problem, and identify the responsibility of individuals and organizations in order to issue appropriate mechanisms and policies for the implementation of urban administration.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le meets leaders of Tan Binh District.







By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh