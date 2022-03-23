Residents in District 7 contribute land to expand alleys

At the inauguaration of a bridge in District 7 (Photo: SGGP) The local administration has upgraded and expanded 11 main alleyways with a minimum width of 4m, the total construction cost is about VND24 billion, of which city dwellers contribute VND5.5 billion.

In the morning of March 22, the Party Committee - People's Committee - Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 7 held a groundbreaking ceremony for a bridge construction and inaugurated an alley in the area on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the founding of District 7 (April 1, 1997 – April 1, 2022) and 47 years of the Liberation Day of the South and Reunification of the country (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2022).

Specifically, District 7 started to expand 2 bridges in alley 1042 Tran Xuan Soan in Tan Hung Ward and a bridge in alley 525 Le Van Luong in Tan Phong Ward.

Additionally, the district authority inaugurated the project of upgrading and expanding alley 1205 Huynh Tan Phat and alley 749 Huynh Tan Phat in Phu Thuan Ward, alley 123 Nguyen Van Quy, and alley 64 Bui Van Ba in Tan Thuan Dong Ward.

City leaders visit a residential area after alley expanding (Photo: SGGP) City leaders visit a residential area after alley expanding (Photo: SGGP) Along with that, the district renovated the landscape of Tu So garbage transfer station in Tan Kieng Ward as well as created landscape of Dai Thang Enterprise in Tan Hung Ward, the vacant land at the end of street 53 in Binh Thuan Ward. Moreover, the empty land at the end of street 11 in Tan My residential area in Tan Phu Ward has been converted into a park for community activities.

In addition, the People's Committee of 10 wards called for social contributions to carry out renovation and embellish of the vacant land that was formerly the point of collection of waste into a green area and the area for outdoor sports, contributing to urban beauty.

According to Vice Chairman of District 7 People's Committee Le Van Thanh, in 2021, the Party Committee, Government and people of District 7 actively mobilized all social resources to carry out the construction and completed an investment in expanding three bridges with a total cost of nearly VND 11 billion, ensuring traffic safety for more than 1,400 households in the area.

In addition, Dao Tri road including the section from the intersection with Go O Moi street to Ba Buom bridge has been upgraded while D6 Nam Long road from the intersection with Nguyen Van Quy street to Tran Trong Cung street is under construction with a total construction cost of about VND19 billion from social contributions.

In addition, the district has also invested in upgrading 22 alley routes according to the current status to ensure traffic connection - technical infrastructure, with a total cost of nearly VND4 billion contributed by residents.

An alley in District 7 after being expanded (Photo: SGGP) Thanks to propaganda about people's legitimate rights and interests in upgrading and expanding alleys and bridges, the district administration received people’s advocacy of locals. Residents’ advocacy and social contribution of funds for implementation of the projects are the key factors leading to the success in upgrading and expanding alleys and bridges in the district, said Mr. Le Van Thanh.

Previously, District 7 launched a peak emulation round to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the district with a focus on implementing 25 district-level emulation projects.

Specifically, the district has constructed cultural space at Uncle Ho Memorial House and established at least 10 party units in apartment buildings. Last but not least, the district supported 200 poor and near-poor households to get out of poverty sustainably as well as advocated 20 children orphaned by Covid-19 or in extremely difficult circumstances until the age of 18. The district also focused on economic recovery and public administrative services on schedule.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Anh Quan