Remarkable economic relations between HCMC, Cuba

Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen.
Member of Politburo, Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen yesterday received and congratulated Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen for his new mission in the country.At the reception, the city Party chief extended his deepest condolence to the Party, State and Cuban people for the loss of the recent explosion at Saratoga hotel on May 6.
In addition, the city leader highly appreciated the mutual support between the two nations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. As for Vietnam’s side, the country timely provided food, medical equipment and supplies for the brother country in the Covid-19 fight in Cuba. Vice versa, the Central American country shared and prioritized providing, transfer technology of Covid-19 vaccine for Vietnam and donated over 150,000 doses of Abdala vaccine.
Earlier, on April 19, a seminar to promote investment in Cuba’s Mariel Special Development Zone (ZED Mariel) was successfully organized in Ho Chi Minh City which would create more motivations to boost the cooperation linkage between HCMC and ZED Mariel. Moreover, the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine and University of Medical Sciences Cienfuegos signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on exchanging scientific study, lecturers and researchers.
The Cuban ambassador highly appreciated the cooperation relations between Cuba and Vietnam in general and Cuba and HCMC in particular, and he hoped that the two countries would continue to furtherly enhance multifaceted relations.