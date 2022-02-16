Recruitment of qualified personnel helps HCMC maintain its position

At the meeting
Speaking at the working session with the HCMC Department of Home Affairs on February 15, Mr. Phan Van Mai stressed that the department must focus on administrative reform; improving Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index), and Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI); developing online public services and digital solutions for communication and daily interaction between government and citizens, businesses.
Regarding to the organizational structure of administrative agencies, he pointed out problems that need to be methodically implemented, including arrangement of healthcare system systematically, assignment of the management rights of medical centers to districts and Thu Duc City, improvement of local healthcare facilities, arrangement of the organizational structure of the State agencies, and application of information technology in order to intensify the effectiveness of services.
Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai speaks at the event.
One of the important missions is improving the quality of urban administration construction, building specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Thu Duc City, implementing the project of turning suburban districts into urban districts in the 2021-2030 period, arranging administrative organizational structure of wards and communes, and digitization of the administration.
The emulation and reward task must create driving forces for people at all levels in contribution to the development of the city, creating specific products and social values, and honor outstanding contributions, he added.