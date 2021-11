* Mr. Vo Van Minh, Chairman of Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee: The Ho Chi Minh City - Loc Ninh railway should be built soon

The recently announced railway network planning has proposed to restore and build some railway lines in the Southern region with HCMC as the center, including the HCMC - Can Tho railway line , which might be expanded to Ca Mau Province in the future. These projects need to be carried out quickly to solve the problem of overload and high logistics costs for the whole Southern region.Along with that, priority should be given to building railways connecting HCMC with major traffic hubs, such as airports and seaports, to maximize the efficiency of various modes of transport. They include the HCMC - Loc Ninh (Tay Ninh Province), Thu Thiem (HCMC) - Long Thanh Airport (Dong Nai Province), and Bien Hoa (Dong Nai Province) - Ba Ria Vung Tau routes to connect seaports in the region.To do this, it is necessary to publish the master plan of the railway network on both main and branch lines soon, thereby making land-use planning for railway development, especially land funds at hub stations. The land fund should be allocated to localities where the railway passes through to manage and preside over site clearance when the railway construction starts. When building new routes through localities, it is necessary to identify the regional station as the hub connecting railways with roads, seaports, and airports.As the socialization of investment capital in railway infrastructure construction is difficult, it is necessary to legislate the leading role of the State in railway infrastructure investment. It is necessary to base on the effectiveness of railway development brought in all fields of national security, economy, society, and culture, to have mechanisms and policies for tax and fee collection and payback period. If only based on ticket prices and transportation charges alone, it is not a problem of macro investment to build railways. We should encourage the strengths of the localities where the railway passes, create a mechanism to maximize local resources, and create conditions for localities to participate in as the representatives of investors to best mobilize local resources.The State should pay more attention to using development policies and strategies as leverage for localities. It is necessary to invest in the North-South high-speed railway, but it can only really promote its effectiveness when being invested synchronously throughout the route from infrastructures to vehicles, with connections at major hub stations. Building each railway section will not be effective because, currently, the whole railway line is using the track gauge of one meter while the new track is 1.435 meters.Investment in railway development must clearly determine the goal of operating both passenger and freight trains. In which, the biggest advantage must be the freight train to contribute to payback, reduce logistics costs, help to improve the goal of ensuring traffic safety and sustainable development, instead of only focusing on passenger transport. It is probably also a poignant lesson of the railway industry over the past years. Investment should be prioritized in the following order: the HCMC - Can Tho, the HCMC - Nha Trang, the Hanoi - Vinh, or Hanoi - Da Nang routes.