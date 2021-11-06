* Mr. Vo Van Minh, Chairman of Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee: The Ho Chi Minh City - Loc Ninh railway should be built soon

Binh Duong Province is an industrial province, so the annual demand for freight transportation is huge. However, the road system is already overloaded, so it is essential to have a railway to reduce the load.Specifically, the HCMC - Loc Ninh railway will be a strategic route, connecting the Central Highlands provinces with Binh Phuoc, Binh Duong, and HCMC with major airports and seaports in the region. The early implementation of this railway route will help provinces in the Southeast region and the Central Highlands improve competitiveness, lower logistics costs, reduce road traffic overload, facilitate the trade of goods effectively, and help to expand cargo and passenger connections with Cambodia.Over the past time, Binh Duong Province has worked with the Ministry of Transport to determine the direction of the Di An - Loc Ninh railway route and continued to coordinate with central ministries and departments to carry out the next steps of the project.The HCMC - Loc Ninh route project, with a length of 129km, including 17 stations passing through Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc provinces, has completed a feasibility study report.

Dr. Vu Dinh Anh. (Photo: SGGP)

A project prioritized for investment must first be included in the master plan. Secondly, it must determine the source of capital. If the investment is from the State budget, the capital source must be arranged, and if the investment is in the form of a public-private partnership (PPP), it must have an investor. Right in the planning, the planners have determined the importance and urgency of the project, preliminary calculation of the total investment, estimated capital sources, the starting and ending time of the project. If the planning is done well with a clear strategic vision and scientifically calculated, suitable for natural and socio-economic conditions, and effectively uses resource factors, it will bring great effectiveness to local and national development.As for traffic projects, recently, the construction and the announcement of the planning and implementation plan have many positive changes, promising to create breakthroughs in transportation infrastructure. However, in the regulations on planning and making projects, the role of people as supervisors and beneficiaries of those projects has not been clearly defined. Projects of international organizations in Vietnam pay great attention to the participation of the people, from project making to the process of implementation, termination, and operation and the accountability of the management agency. They have mechanisms and methods for people to participate in the project, and the project will be adjusted according to the opinion of the majority of people.In Vietnam, the projects are still decided by the management agency, the participation of the people is quite limited.