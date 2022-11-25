  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Proposal on free passenger transport to new Eastern Bus Station approved

The Department of Transport of HCMC approved the Phuong Trang Passenger Coach Corporation (Futa bus lines)’s proposal for transferring passengers free of charge from and to the new Eastern Coach Station in Thu Duc City.

Accordingly, Futa bus lines will transport travelers from districts throughout the city, excluding Can Gio District, to the new Eastern Coach Station and vice versa starting from December 1 until June 30, 2023.
Previously, transport companies were asked to move their operation from the old to the new Eastern Bus Station in the middle of October.
Since then, many coaches have picked up and dropped passengers at unpermitted locations inner the city, causing an impact on traffic safety performance and creating unfair competition in the transport industry.

