Vice Chairwoman of Hoc Mon District People's Committee Le Thuy My Chau

Moreover, he said that local administrations must have drastic solutions to prevent city dwellers from neglecting prevention regulations.

Yesterday, Mr. Khue made the statement at the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control's regular press conference about the epidemic situation in Ho Chi Minh City chaired by him and Deputy Head of Ho Chi Minh City's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai.

Regarding the 25 new outbreaks in Hoc Mon District recently, Vice Chairwoman of Hoc Mon District People's Committee Le Thuy My Chau explained being a densely populated district with more rental houses, Hoc Mon is at risk of Covid-19 spread.

Moreover, residents have relaxed their Covid-19 vigilance after the city governments eased the social distance mandate. In addition, the district’s Ba Diem and Xuan Thoi Thuong communes border on some industrial parks while many production and business establishments have resumed operations but have not strictly implemented epidemic prevention and control work.

Furthermore, Hoc Mon has one wholesale market and 12 traditional markets; nine of them have resumed operation but people ignore the 5k principles.

According to Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Nguyen Van Vinh Chau said that the city's Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control (HCDC) have sent medical staff from the hospitals to health stations in districts to promptly give treatment for patients.

Doctor Nguyen Van Vinh Chau said that as per statistics on November 10, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 38 deaths. Of 38 deaths, 34 patients have underlying health problems and three people were transferred from hospitals in other provinces. Of the recorded deaths on the day, 20 are unvaccinated people.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Le Huynh Minh Tu said that up to now, the amount of goods in the city has reached 8,000 tons a day. Particularly, the two wholesale markets Hoc Mon and Binh Dien have a daily volume of 3,000 tons of goods. Mr. Minh Tu especially emphasized that the districts and Thu Duc city must inspect and prevent the re-operation of flea markets.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan