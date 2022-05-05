Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue and Colonel Tran Ngoc Anh of the Brigade No.2 of the Command 86 at a signing ceremony



On the afternoon of May 5, the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee and the Brigade No.2 of the Command 86 held a conference to sign a cooperation program to grasp the situation, fight, oppose and handle ‘toxic information’ in cyberspace about Ho Chi Minh City in the period of 2022-2025.

The two parties will coordinate in providing two-way information, building human resources, spreading positive information as well as fighting and handling bad and toxic information and technology and technical support and experience in information processing.

The program aims to strengthen coordination between the two units in monitoring, understanding the situation, detecting and fighting bad and toxic information in cyberspace, especially information related to Ho Chi Minh City and the military force.

Thereby, both sides ensure network safety and security while promoting positive information and providing official information on cyberspace, contributing to orienting public opinion, and protecting the ideological foundation of the Party according to the 12th Politburo's Resolution 35-NQ/TW and Directive 41-CT/TW of the 12th Secretariat of the Party Central Committee.

Every year, the parties will alternately hold a preliminary review of the coordination work to evaluate and draw lessons from the organization and implementation.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Anh Quan