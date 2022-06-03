Promotion of good solutions for sustainable poverty reduction: Vice Chairman

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

On June 2, the supervisory delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Committee of the People's Council led by Vice Chairman of the People's Council of HCMC Nguyen Van Dung supervised the implementation of the Sustainable Poverty Reduction Program in the city between 2021 to 2025.

According to the report of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, in the early period of 2021-2025, the number of poor households and near-poor households in the city is 58,019 households with 227,743 residents accounting for 2.29 percent of the total number of households in the city. Of these, there are 37,772 poor households with 148,763 dwellers and 20,247 near-poor households with 78,980 people.

The review results at the end of 2021 shows that the city reduced 1,597 poor households and 1,378 near-poor households.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Dung acknowledged the efforts of relevant departments, agencies, and units in the city's sustainable poverty reduction.

In addition, agencies and localities need to help poor and near-poor people who are policy beneficiaries, ethnic minorities, and trade union members working in political and social organizations to escape the poverty line.

By Minh Nghia - Translated by Anh Quan