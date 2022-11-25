Project of enhancing training skills on occupational safety, hygiene inaugurated

Leaders of SOSHI and KOSHA co-sign a cooperation agreement.

Doctor Nguyen Ngoc Hai, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Science of Occupational Safety and Health Institute summarized that during the last five years, the institute had successfully studied three science research topics at the ministry level, two topics at the city level, of which there was one topic being confirmed Vietnam record in 2020.

At the current time, SOSHI is implementing one topic under the state level and two topics at the city level and has signed memorandums of understanding with international institutions in the fields of occupational safety and hygiene. SOSHI has collaborated with Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency (KOSHA) to implement the non-refundable aid project of “Enhancing the training skills on occupational safety and hygiene” worth US$3 billion funded by the Korean Government.The project has been implemented in 2020 and will be completed by end of November 2022.The project aimed at training human resources and sponsoring high-tech equipment and supplies, enhancing capacities of training on safety and occupational hygiene.SOSHI is a leading unit in the country in terms of training on occupational safety and hygiene thanks to modern equipment funded by the Korean government along with the collaboration of KOSHA and other international units.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong