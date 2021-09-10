Program to help 1,000 pregnant women touches people’s hearts

At the launching ceremony of the program (Photo: SGGP)

Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper today organized the program “Accompanying pregnant women” to give support packages, each worth VND3 million in cash as well as counseling and examination during pregnancy.

The Women's Union of Ho Chi Minh City, the Midwifery Association of Ho Chi Minh City, the sponsors of Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) and the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Women Executives and Entrepreneurs (HAWEE) jointly coordinated in the program.

The program aims to support pregnant women from low-income households, near-poor households and certified poor families. Moreover, female workers, single mothers living in rental houses, and unemployed women are eligible for support from the program.



To Thi Bich Chau, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City , expressed her gratitude to the program organizer – Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper - the newspaper of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Government and People.

Understanding women’s painfulness and sufferings, the organizer decided to launch the meaningful program to share with women and the city’s present difficulties. The program has touched the hearts of Vietnamese women and many women in foreign countries who have phoned her to know more about the program, said Ms. Chau.

She lauded the program saying that the organizer should make the program popular countrywide.



Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper , Pham Van Truong said that social work is one of three key activities of the newspaper. Ho Chi Minh City has become a Covid-19 hotspot. The pandemic has caused economic damage and taken far too many lives. Plus, the pandemic has driven many into poverty.

He added that the newspaper has provided 200 tons of rice, 20 tons of foodstuff, and 20,000 water products to thousands of destitute households in 21 districts and Thu Duc city.

Mr. Pham Van Truong speaks at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Truong stressed that the newspaper will give 1,000 pregnant women gifts including VND3 million in cash expecting to receive more donations from philanthropists and benefactors to help many more poor women.

At the launch of the program, the Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company gave VND3 billion while the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Women Executives and Entrepreneurs and other philanthropists handed over nearly VND2.4 billion to the organizer of the program.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Editor-in-Chief, Tang Huu Phong (L) gives flower to sponsors of the program at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

