Prime Minister, HCMC leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense to late President Ho Chi Minh in memory.



As for Ho Chi Minh City leaders, there was the presence of Standing Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee cum Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau and Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Thi Thang.

The delegates express their gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh’s great merits, sacrifice for national liberation.

After that, the delegation offered incense and flowers to President Ton Duc Thang at the memorial room for President Ton Duc Thang on Nguyen Tat Thanh Street, District 4; and participated in a photography and documentary exhibition featuring the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh.

By Hoai Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong