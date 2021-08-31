Prime Minister approves new HCMC chairman

Mr. Phan Van Mai speaks at the appointment event on August 24.
The Prime Minister has also released a decision No.1444/QD-TTg on discharging the duties of the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 tenure to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong.
Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC’s Party Committee Phan Van Mai was elected as Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC for the 2021-2026 term with high endorsement ratings at the second session of the 10th People's Council for the 2021-2026 tenure on August 24.
The Politburo issued a decision No.306-QDNS/TW dated on August 20, 2021 on appointing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong as Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission on August 26.