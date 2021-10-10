President prompts to draw lessons from Covid-19 to prepare for better response

On the morning of October 9, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation met voters from the city's health sector under online form with the parcipation of Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai, and Chairwoman of the People's Council Nguyen Thi Le.

At the virtual meeting, Mr. Phuc ordered the southern metropolis to value its models of family doctors, mobile medical stations, and related policies to learn from the lesson in the fight against Covid-19 for a better response for the next one.

Speaking at the meeting with voters, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasized that the frontline medical workers are the decisive factor in the combat against Covid-19.

At the virtual meeting, voters posed questions including healthcare system structure of the big city, technology-science, healthcare workforce training program, investment in preventative medicine, and policies for medical stations in districts. Mr. Phuc asked the National Assembly Delegation in HCMC to write down voters’ opinions which will be used in its submission of petitions to the NA.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked HCMC to continue to increase the vaccination coverage rate and enhance the capabilities of the healthcare sector to benefit city dwellers. Next, the city ought to continue to control risks on a broader scale in the context of reopening. Therefore, medical workers in preventive medicine stations and health care centers in districts are responsible for guiding people to adapt to the new normal state – living safely with Covid-19

Recently, more than 30,000 doctors and nurses from all corners of the country have come to help the city’s fight against Covid-19. The President emphasized that the southern big city has responsibility for maintaining safety for people.

He also assessed that the epidemic prevention and control in provinces of the Mekong Delta also created great pressure on the health sector of the Southern region. When medical workers of other provinces returned to their provinces, medical staff in HCMC will both provide treatment for patients in the city and help their peers in the Mekong Delta. Therefore, the President requested that HCMC should have scenarios for effective response to the situation in the near future.

He highly valued the city’s model of providing home-care for Covid-19 patients presenting with mild symptoms suggesting the city adjust and share the best model with other localities. Furthermore, he required the city to have a mechanism in mobilizing social resources and private hospitals in the battle against Covid-19 as well as re-structure the medicine system for adaptability to new challenges.



He expected that the city authority and the health sector will carry out research into vaccine production technology, drugs and nutritional supplements. Moreover, preferential policies for healthcare workers and frontline people are needed to encourage them.

Chairman of the People's Committee Phan Van Mai thanked President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s guidelines and the comments of the National Assembly deputies and the voters of the health sector in Ho Chi Minh City. He expected President Phuc to urge responsible agencies to help the city remove hiccups along the way. Additionally, he promised to undertake Covid-19 prevention and control task and economic recovery well.

Chairman Mai told NA deputies about the city's plan for epidemic prevention and economic recovery. The City has determined three important pillars in the plan with a focus on improving medical facilities in districts. After the pandemic, the city will pour more investment in hospitals and emergency centers.

According to him, the city has taken good care of people affected by the impact of Covid-19 as well as building housing for low-income people. Besides, the city has supported elderly people without relatives and children who have lost their parents in the pandemic. Last but not least, the Chairman asked for a pilot mechanism to mobilize social resources for community development.

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai speak at the meeting (Photo: SGGP) A view of the meeting in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan