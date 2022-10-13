President Phuc meets HCMC voters ahead of NA’s fourth session

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets voters in HCMC on October 12. (Photo: VNA)

Local voters raised issues such as shortcomings in land planning and management, fuel shortages, and textbook changes.

They also applauded the corruption fight, including stringent disciplinary actions against violating officials, even senior ones, but also called for stronger measures to recover assets.

Citizens also showed their support for the Party’s resolve to build and perfect a law-governed socialist state of the people, by the people, and for the people.

Appreciating voters’ opinions, President Phuc requested authorities in HCMC, including Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts, to deal with the pressing issues pointed out by locals.

He said the recovery of HCMC's economy this year has enhanced public trust, local authorities need to pay more attention to settling planning and site clearance obstacles to facilitate investment projects

He told the city to step up the settlement of opinions and proposals from religious dignitaries and create more favorable conditions for ensuring people’s right to belief and religious freedom, which is a consistent policy of the Party and State and also a fact that freshly helped Vietnam be elected to the UN Human Rights Council for 2023 - 2025.

Regarding infrastructure and social security issues, the President ordered leaders of HCMC, Cu Chi, and Hoc Mon to work harder to address shortcomings and boost management and governance to improve people’s living conditions.

Meetings between NA deputies and voters are a regular activity before and after each session of parliament. The fourth session is scheduled to take place from October 20 to November 15.

