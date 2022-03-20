President of Sierra Leone highly values Saigon Hi-Tech Park

President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio (front, second from left) visits the United Healthcare Medical Devices Factory JSC in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park on March 19. (Photo: laodong)

Director of the SHTP Management Board Nguyen Anh Thi said established in October 2002, the SHTP is one of the three largest hi-tech parks in Vietnam, together with those in Hanoi and Da Nang city. It is currently a trustworthy destination for hi-tech investment, focusing on microelectronics - information technology - telecommunications, precision mechanics - automation, biotechnology applied to the pharmaceutical industry and the environment, new energy - new materials - nanotechnology.



It has gradually established itself as an economic - technical zone on the basis of high technology and made considerable contributions to common development of Vietnam, especially in terms of support and semiconductor technology, Thi added.President Julius Maada Bio viewed the concept, establishment, and operation of the SHTP as a creative idea that his country’s sectors and localities can study, noting the coming cooperation between Vietnam and Sierra Leone will also cover technological development, especially high technology and innovation, which will help to further enhance bilateral ties.He also highly valued the Vietnamese Government’s selection of information technology as a leading sector for national development, particularly with the formation of the hi-tech parks in Hanoi, Da Nang, and HCMC, affirming that his country will learn from this.After this trip, Sierra Leone will work to set up an agency here to facilitate its learning of experience from Vietnam’s models, as well as the cooperation between its sectors and localities with HCMC, according to the leader.Following the working session with the SHTP Management Board, President Julius Maada Bio visited the United Healthcare Medical Devices Factory JSC, based at the SHTP.

