President Nguyen Xuan Phuc: Not to let development make people impoverished

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the meeting with voters in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts. (Photo: SGGP)

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc; Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC; Major General Phan Van Xung, Political Commissar of the HCMC Command, had a meeting with voters on May 11 in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts before the third session of the 15th National Assembly.



Mr. Le Khanh Hai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the President's Office; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, Head of the HCMC National Assembly Delegation also attended the meeting.



Realizing investment projects



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc highly appreciated and praised the rapid recovery and the return to normalcy of HCMC after the Covid-19 pandemic. The President affirmed that HCMC's GRDP is about one-third of the country's GDP, and its contribution to the State budget is also one-third of the country, so the growth of HCMC has great significance to the general growth of the country.



The two districts of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon have been active, creative, and drastic in pandemic prevention and investment promotion. According to the President, the investment promotion conference in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts received special attention from domestic and international investors. These districts need to focus on removing the problems so that the investment promotion project comes into reality quickly, conveniently, and following the plan.



However, the President also said that HCMC still has many obstacles and difficulties. There are many shortcomings in economic and social infrastructure. The President pointed out that waterways, roads, airways, and connecting highways are issues that need to be solved for the development of HCMC and the two districts.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc gives a gift to Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP)



The President also reminded HCMC and two districts to thoroughly settle the complaints and petitions of voters in cases that raise public concern and pay attention to the prevention of violence against children, women, and the elderly.



Regarding the voters' petitions, the President sympathized with many of them, especially pending projects. "There are projects that have not been completed for 17-18 years, so it is understandable why people complain," said the President.



As for the prevention and control of corruption and waste, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that the whole country must fight corruption and waste to dedicate resources to development.



The two districts of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon have a large area, with a size of over 1 million people, but their development has not been commensurate. Therefore, authorities are playing their part to stimulate the two districts to develop stronger, especially in terms of infrastructure.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasized that in development, people must be the center instead of putting people in a situation of no jobs or impoverishment. And he asked the city to ensure social welfare and housing for workers and people.



Many roads to be expanded soon



Voters suggested that the President and the National Assembly deputies pay attention to promoting the expansion of some important traffic routes, such as Provincial Road No.15, Provincial Road No.8, and Do Van Day Street. These roads have degraded, while traffic is heavy, so there is a high risk of traffic insecurity.



A voter in Cu Chi District speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



Voter Vu Van Hieu, a resident in Tan Phu Trung Commune in Cu Chi District, said that the new general education program that made History an optional subject was not appropriate. History must be a compulsory subject. The education sector must take the responsibility to arouse the love of learning History, favor History teachers, and organize competitions on History to inspire students.



Meanwhile, voter Nguyen Van Dung in Thoi Tam Thon Commune in Hoc Mon District complained that the HCMC - Trung Luong Expressway often had traffic accidents. Many sections of the expressway are even like traps for vehicles. Voters proposed to review the shortcomings of this traffic route and arrange an emergency medical station near the expressway to promptly give first aid to victims of road accidents.



Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai informed voters about the Covid-19 control situation in HCMC. Accordingly, thanks to good Covid-19 control, in the first months of the year, HCMC has gradually regained the image of a dynamic socio-economic center, the locomotive of the country. The People’s Council of HCMC has issued many important resolutions, such as the Resolution related to the Ring Road No.3 project; the Resolution to improve grassroots medical capacity; support policies for the elderly, lonely old people, and orphans; special policies for volunteers in Covid-19 prevention.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, speaks at the meeting with voters in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts. (Photo: SGGP)



However, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, also noted that from the conference to the construction of the project is a long process, and it is not that every project can be realized. Therefore, there must be caution, good management planning, and propaganda to join hands in implementing good planning. Hot and virtual transactions should be prevented so as not to hinder development. Besides, to attract investment, it is also necessary to remove bottlenecks in planning, land, and investment procedures.



Regarding the socio-economic results in the first four months of the year, Mr. Phan Van Mai said that the economy of HCMC recovered quickly and synchronously and posted positive growth. Budget revenue in the first four months reached 43 percent of the estimate, at VND168 trillion. In the coming time, HCMC will focus on controlling the pandemic and effectively implementing the growth recovery program, at the same time removing obstacles, especially those that have a great impact on people's lives, affecting the cash flow into production and business activities.



For example, HCMC focuses on solving problems about the regulation of 20 percent of social housing in commercial projects. If this problem can be solved, thousands or even tens of thousands of apartment buyers will be granted certificates.



By Manh Hoa, Mai Hoa – Translated by Thuy Doan