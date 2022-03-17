President inspects preparations for investment promotion conference in HCMC

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (standing) chairs the working session. (Photo: VNA)

According to the conference's organizing board, exhibitions will be held within the event's framework to introduce 55 projects calling for investment in the two districts as well as local high-tech agricultural products.

The projects, which need US$12.5 billion in total, are in the areas of infrastructure, industry, agriculture, trade-service, education-culture-sport, with 18 in transport and technical infrastructure building.

Addressing the working session, President Phuc stressed that the further expansion of economic development space for HCMC westward is a strategic decision that is expected to create long-term livelihoods for local residents and develop a new sustainable urban area.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets delegates at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

He said that Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts will become a new growth pole of HCMC, and underlined the need for careful selection of projects that can optimize the potential and advantages of the two localities in calling for investment.

The State leader laid emphasis on the balance between socio-economic development and environmental protection, asking the municipal authorities to pay due attention to issues related to waste treatment and housing for workers.

He singled out the urgency of addressing the bottleneck in term of infrastructure in the two districts, especially in transport infrastructure, adding that the city should also call for more projects that help improve local laborers' skills, and speed up the improvement of its investment and business environment to lure more investors.

The President urged the city to quickly issue investment licenses for projects registering on this occasion and supervise the implementation of investors' commitments in the two localities.

Vietnamplus