Precious virtues of people need to be highlighted at National Radio Festival

The Director of VOV (R) presents a painting to Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen. (Photo: Ha Khanh)

At the working session, the city Party Chief shared that last year, the Municipal Party Committee, the government and the people stood together to help Ho Chi Minh City overcome the difficult period due to the Covid-19 pandemic affirmed the solidarity and mutual assistance of the Vietnamese people.

In the post-Covid-19 era, the city residents have actively resumed the production, the economy - society activities to help the economy to be gradually recovered and improve the quality of life showing the precious virtue of the city people particularly and the country generally.Therefore, Secretary Nen directed that the 15th National Radio Festival being organized in Ho Chi Minh City needs to highlight these precious virtues.Additionally, the city leader also required the HCMC People’s Committee and relevant agencies to consider the National Radio Festival 2022 as a chance or an event to promote investment and advertise the image of HCMC along with expressing hospitality and gratitude to organizations and individuals who have supported the city on the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong