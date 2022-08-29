Police rescue nine people stuck in lift in HCMC

The scene of the incident

According to the initial information, at around 12:45 p.m., a group of nine people, including many women, were stuck in an elevator of the apartment building while they were moving to the ground floor.

When the incident happened, those people were screaming for help with anxiety. Several people nearby there heard the screaming sound and tried to forcefully open the elevator door but failed so they called the functional forces.Right after receiving the information, the Firefighting and Prevention Police Division of District 5 sent three trucks and 16 policemen to the scene to use hydraulic pliers to save trapped people.Five among nine victims with poor health condition were taken to the April 30 Hospital for emergency treatment. Currently, their health is stable.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Huyen Huong