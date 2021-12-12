Police efforts in fighting Covid-19 highlighted in HCMC





Mr. Nen affirmed that the Party Committee, government and people of HCMC are always grateful for all the thoughts and prayers and noble gestures reserved for HCMC. He stated that frontline workers, especially medical staff, the army and the police were those who stepped forward to fight against the pandemic.



He showed great appreciation towards the police force in their efforts on the front lines against Covid-19, as well as their usual tasks fighting crime during these difficult times to ensure political security, social order and safety.



Each officer and soldier of the People's Public Security has fulfilled their duties according to their assigned tasks, showing no hesitations in epidemic prevention.

Mr. Nen added: “Before, during and after the Lunar New Year, we must protect the peace of the people of HCMC and the southern provinces as well as the whole country. This resolve is a highly political one.”



Regarding epidemic prevention and control among the people’s police force, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue emphasized the continuous and effective execution of directions from the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly and the Government on Covid-19, with focus on implementing police work while safely and flexibly adapting, effectively controlling Covid-19 according to Resolution 128 of the Government and the master program on Covid-19 prevention and control the Government is about to issue, while continuing to perform their main role of providing stable support for the people.



They should also analyze the impact of Covid-19 to advise and propose policies in economy, culture, society, national security, social order and safety, and fight against and prevention of crimes in the new normal.



They must also enhance immigration and foreigner management, control infection risk from passengers having passed through epidemic areas after reopening the country and international flights.



The National Assembly Chairwoman requested proactive measures to prevent frauds, buying and selling fake and poor-quality goods such as test kits, supplements, drugs against Covid-19, etc.



The Ministry of Public Security must continue to utilize the National Database on population and citizen identity to serve social administration in the “new normal”. Mr. Hue said it should be used as the basis to establish software and information technology application solutions to support the prevention of Covid-19.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP) National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue shakes hands with a police officer (Photo: SGGP) National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue gives certificates of merits to representatives of police agencies (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee gives certificates of merits to representatives of police agencies (Photo: SGGP)

