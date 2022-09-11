Police conduct investigation into fire causes in apartment buildings

A fire is seen in District 8 (Photo: SGGP)



Around 12:30 on the same day, people living in Lavita Charm apartment building in Thu Duc City’s Truong Tho Ward discovered smoke and fire rising from the apartment on the 11th floor of the building, so they shouted.

Many dwellers in the apartment buildings hurriedly fled out of their apartments.

Police in Thu Duc City and firefighters rushed to the apartments trying to put out the flame. Minutes later, the fire was completely extinguished. There were no casualties in the fire, but many properties in the apartment were damaged.

Before that, on the evening of September 10, smoke and fire broke out in an apartment on the 20th floor of the Diamond Riverside apartment building on Vo Van Kiet Street in District 8. Right after the fire broke out, the apartment owner and some people used fire extinguishers to put out the fire but their efforts were unrewarded.

The fire broke out, thick black smoke spread to the upper floors. Many panicked residents used the stairs to flee the burning apartment.

The Fire and Rescue Police Team of District 8 Police was present and quickly controlled the fire. Initially, District 8 police determined that the fire was caused by the apartment owner burning votive papers.







By Chi Thach – Translated by Uyen Phuong