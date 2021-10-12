PM urges to turn Hoc Mon District into HCMC’s western urban area

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a group of National Assembly deputies met voters yesterday. Speaking at the meeting with voters, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered his condolence with bereaved families in outlying districts Hoc Mon and Cu Chi and Ho Chi Minh City who have lost their beloved relatives.

Up to now, nearly 16,000 dwellers in HCMC have died in the Covid-19 pandemic. The President shared the hardships of many children who lost both parents, many lonely families, many workers unemployed due to factory closure.

Mr. Phuc said Hoc Mon District and HCMC have made a lot of efforts to battle the pandemic by adopting various preventative measures and the fight received people’s support and contributions. The local administrations have tried to increase the vaccination coverage rate for the protection of people.

The President said that Hoc Mon District and Cu Chi District are the gateway to the city and neighboring provinces. Currently, the two localities have still reported cases of Covid-19 ; therefore, inhabitants in the two districts must not relax their vigilance.

Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc shakes hands with a voter in Hoc Mon (Photo: SGGP) Social security is the second significant mission that the President requested local administrators in the two outlying districts to take heed of. He said that the Party committees and authorities at all levels should give timely assistance to people especially lonely families, the elderly, beneficiaries of social welfare policies and workers falling into difficulty.

He noticed that Hoc Mon District , a gate into the southern metropolis, is at risk of Covid-19 re-occurrence; accordingly, vigilance is still necessary when people enter the new normal state.

The President also noted that retaining workers is an important task of authority in Hoc Mon District to prevent the production chain from breaking. Moreover, the district government should encourage people to carry out epidemic prevention and control tasks well. The local administration must create good conditions for migrant workers so that they can rest assured to continue working and participating in the production.

He noted that there were severe shortcomings in the current grassroots health care in Ho Chi Minh City in general and Hoc Mon District in particular and these shortcomings have been seen during the epidemic period. Therefore, he proposed to quickly strengthen the grassroots health system. At the same time, adults in HCMC and Hoc Mon should receive the second doses of the vaccines against Covid-19 soon, especially for children in the near future.

Furthermore, the local administration should have adequate support policies, timely commendation and encouragement for frontline people.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that the peak of the Covid-19 epidemic has passed, but there are many problems that need to be resolved. In particular, Hoc Mon District should pay attention not to miss development opportunities. The district needs to improve the business investment environment better as well as make efforts to support people and businesses, invest in infrastructure, train human resources, and improve growth quality to turn it into a western urban area of Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time.

Prior, Chairman of Hoc Mon District People's Committee Duong Hong Thang said that the district's population is about 600,000 people, in which there are many immigrants and freelancers. Currently, nearly 95,000 immigrants living in more than 43,000 rooms for rent.

Several communes in Hoc Mon District have a population of nearly 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the district is short of civil servants and medical staff.

On this occasion, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the delegation presented Hoc Mon district with 500 medicine bags for treatment of Covid-19 patients at home, 1,000 boxes of bird's nests, 5,000 portions of nutritional juice, 9,000 face shields, and 30,000 glasses worth more than VND1.7 billion.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents gifts to Hoc Mon (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan