Today, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting with the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on the socio-economic situation in the first seven months of 2022 and a number of key public investment projects in the city.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recalled the difficult period of the southern largest city in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic last year as well as the disease's impact on Ho Chi Minh City. The Prime Minister highly appreciated the city’s efforts in controlling the epidemic, gradually recovering and developing socio-economically.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the Government Standing Committee has a plan to work regularly with Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time. In particular, at least every quarter, the Prime Minister or Deputy Prime Ministers will work once with the city to review the work as well as promptly remove difficulties and obstacles to help the special city recover and develop its economy.

He stressed that the Government Standing Committee will maintain this working schedule regularly. "No matter how busy I am, I will have to work regularly with Ho Chi Minh City," emphasized PM Pham Minh Chinh.

The Prime Minister speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP) The Prime Minister requested ministries and Ho Chi Minh City authorities to focus on proposing solutions and implementing a roadmap for the completion of major and important tasks from now on to the end of the year.

Amongst tasks HCMC ought to finish are the implementation of the program of socio-economic recovery and the development as well as delayed major projects due to bottlenecks along with the prevention of Covid-19 and dengue fever, and monkey smallpox. Disbursement of public investment capital, national target programs, and general planning of HCMC.

More specifically, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that this working trip to Ho Chi Minh City is aimed at promptly removing bottlenecks for Ho Chi Minh City in the implementation of the Ring Road 3 project and the Metro line 2.

Reporting at the conference on the results of the implementation of the Prime Minister's conclusions in Notice No. 122/TB-VPCP, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that the city has basically completed 13/16 groups of work and it is implementing the remaining three groups of work according to notice 122 of the Office of the Government and the PM’s direction 16 groups of work.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP) To remove existing obstacles in many fields under state management in Ho Chi Minh City for the creation of a transparent and open legal environment and improvement of the management efficiency of urban authorities, HCMC proposed that the Prime Minister should agree to let the municipal People's Committee coordinate with the Government Office and ministries and agencies to review and study each content.

Moreover, the Chairman proposed competent agencies have timely solutions to solve problems related to mechanisms and policies for the city.

At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City proposed the Prime Minister soon issue a resolution to implement the third Ring Road and allocate capital for this project as well as direct investment scale, investment form, and implementation time of ring road project 4.

The cost for clearance of the Ring Road 4 project passing through Ho Chi Minh City and Long An is VND10,000 billion, the authority of the National Assembly. Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City expected that the Prime Minister will assign one of the localities or the Ministry of Transport to prepare this project and submit it to the National Assembly to ensure time.

Regarding real estate management, the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City proposed to the Prime Minister to consider and approve to allow the municipal People's Committee to approve the plan to rearrange and handle public property for the area of public land interspersed in the project land and invite investors to participate in bidding and selection of investors.

Along with that, it is allowed to pilot auctions for the lease of land use rights and properties attached to the land.

At the same time, the Ministry of Finance ought to soon instruct the city on how to assign public non-business units in putting up 167 houses and land facilities in the area for auction as well as guide Ho Chi Minh City on methods to determine the auction starting price of the above properties.

Mr. Phan Van Mai suggested that in the coming time, the Government will guide Ho Chi Minh City to identify outstanding mechanisms for the Central Government to consider allowing the city to be more proactive in areas such as investment, financial budget, and organizational structure.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan