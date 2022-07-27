PM Pham Minh Chinh surveys Metro Line No.1's progress

PM Pham Minh Chinh has a working session at construction site of metro line No.1.



At the Ben Thanh terminal, Head of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board Bui Xuan Cuong informed that M etro Line No.1 has a total length of 19.7 kilometers consisting of a 2.6-kilometer underground section and a 17.1-kilometer overhead section with a total of 14 stations, including three underground stations, 11 overhead stations and Long Binh depot.

Currently, 2,180 workers are working at the construction site of the project. The Ben Thanh station is now reaching 81 percent of the progress. Its above-ground subway tunnels have been completed and the returning site of Le Loi Street will be implemented on September 2.

A worker tests equipment at Ben Thanh station.

The bidding package for the underground section stretching from the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House to Ba Son Station has been completed more than 99 percent while the bidding package for the construction of the overhead section and the depot with a total length of 17.1 kilometers stretching from Ba Son station to Binh Duong Province reached 95 percent in volume.

Attending the event were Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Japanese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Vietnam Yamada Takio and Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Vietnam Office Shimizu Akira.The construction progress of the entire project reached around 91.39 percent.The trial operation of trains is set to start in each section and on the entire route this year; by the end of 2023, the project is expected to be put into commercial operation.

By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong